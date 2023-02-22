Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 607,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 9,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.