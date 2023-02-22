MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

