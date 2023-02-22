Veritable L.P. Buys 103 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Align Technology by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Stock Performance
Align Technology stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $513.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
