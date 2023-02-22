H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

