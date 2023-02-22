Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 775 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

