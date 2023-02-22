Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

