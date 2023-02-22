Veritable L.P. Has $388,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

