Veritable L.P. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

