Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 664 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

