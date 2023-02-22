Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JEF opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.