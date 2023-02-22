Shell Asset Management Co. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

MTDR stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

