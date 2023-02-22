Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,975 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BYD opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 in the last three months. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

