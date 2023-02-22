Shell Asset Management Co. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock worth $2,840,393. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SUPN opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.