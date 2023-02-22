Shell Asset Management Co. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 6.3 %

WD opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

