Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

