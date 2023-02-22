Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $54.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

