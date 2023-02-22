Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

