Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,623 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.