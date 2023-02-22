Shell Asset Management Co. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

