Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,280 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.68.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

