Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,232 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 71.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

