CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $109.54.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

