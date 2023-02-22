Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 740,390 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 1,855.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,390 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of 1Life Healthcare worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $86,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $8,786,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

