Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $23,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

