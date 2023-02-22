Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.08.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

