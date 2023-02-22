Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of MGEE opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Stories

