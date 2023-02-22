Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.58. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 31,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

