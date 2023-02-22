One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.56

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $23.86. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $486.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

