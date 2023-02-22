Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,235 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,860,523 shares of company stock worth $45,814,690 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

