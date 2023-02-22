Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 147,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

