Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.