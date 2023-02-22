Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 165,699 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,699 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

