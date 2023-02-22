Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.93.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

