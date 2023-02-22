Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

