Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 69.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

HAS stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

