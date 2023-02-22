Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 319.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 326,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Down 3.4 %

Lennar stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.