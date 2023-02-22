Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 18,278 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

