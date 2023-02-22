Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $52,300,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

