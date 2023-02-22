Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

