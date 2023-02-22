Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

