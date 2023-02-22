SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

