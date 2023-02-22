Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

