Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,245 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

