BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,273 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

