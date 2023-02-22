Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

