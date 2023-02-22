PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PerkinElmer by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,723,000 after buying an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

