ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.14% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

