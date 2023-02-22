Renaissance Group LLC Has $932,000 Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.21% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 195.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

