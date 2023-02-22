Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.21% of Kornit Digital worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kornit Digital Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
