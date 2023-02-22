Axa S.A. Sells 17,250 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.57% of Insmed worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.